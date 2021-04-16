Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Biafra: What Will Determine Nigeria Remains United – Nnamdi Kanu Reveals
News photo Naija News  - The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has maintained that the decision to keep Nigeria united solely rests on the people.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 ‘I tried to bleach my skin’ – Singer, Tiwa Savage narrates her challenges with her skin - Top Naija, 5 hours ago
2 Minister bans farming activities, illegal markets on Airport road in Abuja - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
3 I would rather go for adoption than have kids of my own ? Nigerian plus-size model, Monalisa Stephen, says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Film industry contributes 2.3 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP: Gbajabiamila - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
5 PDP tackles Buhari: We can't continue with bad governance under your watch - The Cable, 19 hours ago
6 Turkey bans payment with cryptocurrencies - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
7 Nigerian man who arrived from Dubai recounts how police officers in Festac town extorted N200k from him shortly after arriving the country - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
8 Pantami denies being a terrorist, says his personal driver is a Christian - The Street Journal, 16 hours ago
9 "I have never been in possession of any illegal substance " Rapper CDQ releases statement after NDLEA officials said he was arrested for being in possession of Cannabis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Oyo Police rescues female soldier, two other kidnapped victims - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
