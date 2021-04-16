Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

After being mocked over her choice of outfit to the 2021 Headies Award, LAWMA makes Actress, Eniola Badmus their ambassador - Kemi Filani News
Kemi Filani Blog  - Good luck has shined on popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus after she was mocked on sent social media over her choice of outfit to the 2021 Headies

12 hours ago
1 Another Banger - Reactions as Burna Boy storms Don Jazzy’s studio (Video) - Luci Post, 22 hours ago
2 We don't know exact quantity of crude oil Nigeria produces, says NEITI boss - The Cable, 20 hours ago
3 "Get a photographer" - OAP, Toolz advises Chioma on what to do amid break-up rumours with Davido (Video) - Gist Reel, 15 hours ago
4 Air Peace pilots, cabin crew, others recieve COVID-19 vaccine - Business Day, 18 hours ago
5 Good Samaritan gifts physically challenged man who went viral a wheelchair - Legit, 20 hours ago
6 Police recover charms from suspected cultists arrested in Lagos - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
7 Judiciary workers to hold nationwide protest on Monday - The Nation, 10 hours ago
8 NCoS Reveals Identities Of More Fleeing Inmates In Imo - Channels Television, 17 hours ago
9 Lady narrates how she was treated by her parents after she was labeled a witch by a Pastor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Abductors of Kaduna students agree to collect ransom, contact parents - Legit, 21 hours ago
