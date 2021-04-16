Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Strike: Lagos Appeals To Judiciary Staff To Resume Work
News photo Independent  - LAGOS – Lagos State government has urged the striking members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) to resume and open the gates of the courts to litigants.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lagos appeals to striking judiciary staff to resume work Vanguard News:
Lagos appeals to striking judiciary staff to resume work
Lagos appeals to striking judiciary staff to resume work The Nation:
Lagos appeals to striking judiciary staff to resume work
Lagos appeals to striking judiciary staff to resume work The Street Journal:
Lagos appeals to striking judiciary staff to resume work
Strike: Lagos Appeals To Judiciary Staff To Resume Work The Nigeria Lawyer:
Strike: Lagos Appeals To Judiciary Staff To Resume Work
Lagos appeals to striking judiciary staff to resume work News Breakers:
Lagos appeals to striking judiciary staff to resume work


   More Picks
1 VIDEO: CBN right to print money and lend government – Emefiele - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
2 We don't know exact quantity of crude oil Nigeria produces, says NEITI boss - The Cable, 23 hours ago
3 Film industry contributes 2.3 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP: Gbajabiamila - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
4 Turkey bans payment with cryptocurrencies - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
5 Air Peace pilots, cabin crew, others recieve COVID-19 vaccine - Business Day, 21 hours ago
6 PENGASSAN Suspends Strike Over Chevron’s Agbami Oilfield Dispute - Leadership, 22 hours ago
7 Abductors of Kaduna students agree to collect ransom, contact parents - Legit, 24 hours ago
8 Good Samaritan gifts physically challenged man who went viral a wheelchair - Legit, 23 hours ago
9 Police recover charms from suspected cultists arrested in Lagos - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
10 WAEC releases new guidelines for collection of certificates, attestation of results - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info