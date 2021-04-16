Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian Navy’s newest offshore survey vessel begins homeward to Nigeria
TVC News  - Nigerian Navy’s newest Offshore Survey Vessel (NNS LANA) on Friday began her homeward journey to Nigeria. The voyage will include Port visits to Lisbon, Las Palmas, Banjul and Tema-Ghana. The vessel is expected to arrive on 17 May 2021.

