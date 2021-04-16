Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 17th April, 2021
Naija News  - Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today Saturday, 17th April 2021.

1 ‘I tried to bleach my skin’ – Singer, Tiwa Savage narrates her challenges with her skin - Top Naija, 8 hours ago
2 Pantami denies being a terrorist, says his personal driver is a Christian - The Street Journal, 19 hours ago
3 "I have never been in possession of any illegal substance " Rapper CDQ releases statement after NDLEA officials said he was arrested for being in possession of Cannabis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 I would rather go for adoption than have kids of my own ? Nigerian plus-size model, Monalisa Stephen, says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Nigerian man who arrived from Dubai recounts how police officers in Festac town extorted N200k from him shortly after arriving the country - My Celebrity & I, 8 hours ago
6 Oyo Police rescues female soldier, two other kidnapped victims - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 WAEC releases new guidelines for collection of certificates, attestation of results - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
8 Judiciary workers to hold nationwide protest on Monday - The Nation, 19 hours ago
9 COVID-19: Active cases rise to 7,782 as Nigeria records more infections - Nigerian Eye, 9 hours ago
10 COVID-19: NPHCDA crosses 1m vaccination threshold – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA - News Breakers, 16 hours ago
