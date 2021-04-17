Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tourism association president, Saleh Rabo, is dead
Premium Times  - “Rabo died being the Managing-Director of All States Travels with office in Transcorp Hilton Abuja,” he said.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FTAN president ,Saleh Rabo is dead The Guardian:
FTAN president ,Saleh Rabo is dead
Nigerian Tourism Association president Saleh Rabo passes on Daily Post:
Nigerian Tourism Association president Saleh Rabo passes on
Saleh Rabo, FTAN president, is dead Daily Nigerian:
Saleh Rabo, FTAN president, is dead
FTAN president, Saleh Rabo is dead National Accord:
FTAN president, Saleh Rabo is dead
FTAN president ,Saleh Rabo is dead News Breakers:
FTAN president ,Saleh Rabo is dead
Tourism association president, Saleh Rabo, is dead Within Nigeria:
Tourism association president, Saleh Rabo, is dead


   More Picks
1 VIDEO: CBN right to print money and lend government – Emefiele - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
2 Another Banger - Reactions as Burna Boy storms Don Jazzy’s studio (Video) - Luci Post, 23 hours ago
3 We don't know exact quantity of crude oil Nigeria produces, says NEITI boss - The Cable, 21 hours ago
4 "Get a photographer" - OAP, Toolz advises Chioma on what to do amid break-up rumours with Davido (Video) - Gist Reel, 16 hours ago
5 Air Peace pilots, cabin crew, others recieve COVID-19 vaccine - Business Day, 20 hours ago
6 Abductors of Kaduna students agree to collect ransom, contact parents - Legit, 22 hours ago
7 Good Samaritan gifts physically challenged man who went viral a wheelchair - Legit, 22 hours ago
8 Police recover charms from suspected cultists arrested in Lagos - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
9 Judiciary workers to hold nationwide protest on Monday - The Nation, 12 hours ago
10 Minister bans farming activities, illegal markets on Airport road in Abuja - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info