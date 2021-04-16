Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Burna Boy's competition with Davido will make him broke same way Wizkid became broke" - Fan
Gist Reel  - Man argues that the self-acclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy will lose if he continues to compete with the DMW Records' boss Davido.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%

 Additional Sources

“Burna Boy’s competition with Davido will make him broke same way Wizkid became broke” – Fan Edujandon:
“Burna Boy’s competition with Davido will make him broke same way Wizkid became broke” – Fan
“Wizkid Went Broke Trying To Compete With Davido” – Fan Asserts Naija on Point:
“Wizkid Went Broke Trying To Compete With Davido” – Fan Asserts
“Wizkid Went Broke Trying To Compete With Davido” – Fan Asserts Newzandar News:
“Wizkid Went Broke Trying To Compete With Davido” – Fan Asserts
Naija Diary:
“Burna Boy 's Competition With Davido Will Make Him Broke Same Way Wizkid Became Broke” – Man Says
“Burna Boy’s competition with Davido will make him broke same way Wizkid became broke” Republican Nigeria:
“Burna Boy’s competition with Davido will make him broke same way Wizkid became broke”


   More Picks
1 VIDEO: CBN right to print money and lend government – Emefiele - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
2 We don't know exact quantity of crude oil Nigeria produces, says NEITI boss - The Cable, 23 hours ago
3 Film industry contributes 2.3 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP: Gbajabiamila - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
4 Turkey bans payment with cryptocurrencies - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
5 Air Peace pilots, cabin crew, others recieve COVID-19 vaccine - Business Day, 21 hours ago
6 PENGASSAN Suspends Strike Over Chevron’s Agbami Oilfield Dispute - Leadership, 22 hours ago
7 Abductors of Kaduna students agree to collect ransom, contact parents - Legit, 24 hours ago
8 Good Samaritan gifts physically challenged man who went viral a wheelchair - Legit, 23 hours ago
9 Police recover charms from suspected cultists arrested in Lagos - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
10 WAEC releases new guidelines for collection of certificates, attestation of results - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info