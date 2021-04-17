Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I would rather go for adoption than have kids of my own ? Nigerian plus-size model, Monalisa Stephen, says
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Plus-size model cum and actress, Monalisa Stephen, says she would rather go for adoption than have children of her own.

 

Monalisa who recently had an interview with the Sun, said she t

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

