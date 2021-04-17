Post News
News at a Glance
Show Nigerians Indian hemp found in my house –CDQ dares NDLEA
The Punch
- Show Nigerians Indian hemp found in my house –CDQ dares NDLEA
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
CDQ To NDLEA – Show Nigerians Indian Hemp Found In My House
My Celebrity & I:
Show Nigerians Indian Hemp Found In My House – CDQ Tells NDLEA
Instablog 9ja:
Show Nigerians Indian hemp found in my house –CDQ dares NDLEA
Salone:
WOW!!!: Show Nigerians Indian Hemp Found In My House – CDQ Tells NDLEA
More Picks
1
‘I tried to bleach my skin’ – Singer, Tiwa Savage narrates her challenges with her skin -
Top Naija,
14 hours ago
2
'I am running into serious debt and loss' Iyabo Ojo laments bitterly, begs Sanwo-Olu to address COVID-19 restriction in Lagos (video) - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
10 hours ago
3
Nigerian man who arrived from Dubai recounts how police officers in Festac town extorted N200k from him shortly after arriving the country -
My Celebrity & I,
14 hours ago
4
Pantami Is My Friend, But He Can’t Be Defended - By Farooq A. Kperogi | herald.ng -
The Herald,
11 hours ago
5
COVID-19: Active cases rise to 7,782 as Nigeria records more infections -
Nigerian Eye,
15 hours ago
6
COVID-19: NPHCDA crosses 1m vaccination threshold – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA -
News Breakers,
22 hours ago
7
El-Rufai denies threatening to prosecute parents of abducted students, reinstates commitment to crush bandits -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
8
Black Camaru breaks down in tears as he narrates struggle with colleague, Emini Oba before fame (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
4 hours ago
9
El-Rufai says he has ‘deep empathy’ for abducted students’ parents but won’t pay ransom to any bandit -
Daily Nigerian,
10 hours ago
10
4 soldiers, several others dead as Boko Haram invades military base in Borno -
Vanguard News,
5 hours ago
