‘I would rather adopt than have my own kids’ Big breasted actress, Monalisa says
Kemi Filani Blog  - Fast rising Nigerian actress and model, Monalisa Stephen has opened up about her choice in having kids. According to her, she would rather adopt kids than having children of her own. Monalisa is known for posting photos of her curves and huge cleavage.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

