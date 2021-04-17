Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Myanmar's junta releases 23,000 prisoners in New Year's amnesty
News photo The Guardian  - The junta is planning to release more than 23,000 prisoners nationwide, an official said Saturday, even as the military continues to detain and issue arrest warrants for anti-coup dissidents.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 ‘I tried to bleach my skin’ – Singer, Tiwa Savage narrates her challenges with her skin - Top Naija, 9 hours ago
2 A man who doesn't spend time with his family can never be a real man - Actor Junior Pope Odonwodo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 Pantami denies being a terrorist, says his personal driver is a Christian - The Street Journal, 21 hours ago
4 "I have never been in possession of any illegal substance " Rapper CDQ releases statement after NDLEA officials said he was arrested for being in possession of Cannabis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 I would rather go for adoption than have kids of my own ? Nigerian plus-size model, Monalisa Stephen, says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 PDP tackles Buhari: We can't continue with bad governance under your watch - The Cable, 24 hours ago
7 Nigerian man who arrived from Dubai recounts how police officers in Festac town extorted N200k from him shortly after arriving the country - My Celebrity & I, 10 hours ago
8 Oyo Police rescues female soldier, two other kidnapped victims - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 WAEC releases new guidelines for collection of certificates, attestation of results - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
10 Judiciary workers to hold nationwide protest on Monday - The Nation, 21 hours ago
