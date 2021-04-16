Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


COVID-19: Active cases rise to 7,782 as Nigeria records more infections
Nigerian Eye  - The total active cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) across the country has risen to 7,782.This follows the confirmation of 67 new cases by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.The agency made the announcement on Friday night in a post on its ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria records 67 new COVID-19 infections, no fatalities The Guardian:
Nigeria records 67 new COVID-19 infections, no fatalities
80 New Cases Of Covid-19 Recorded In Nigeria The Trent:
80 New Cases Of Covid-19 Recorded In Nigeria
Nigeria Records 67 New COVID-19 Infections, Total Now 164,147 The Nigeria Lawyer:
Nigeria Records 67 New COVID-19 Infections, Total Now 164,147
Nigeria records 67 new COVID-19 infections, no fatalities The News Guru:
Nigeria records 67 new COVID-19 infections, no fatalities
Nigeria records 67 new COVID-19 infections, no fatalities Newsdiaryonline News Diary Online:
Nigeria records 67 new COVID-19 infections, no fatalities Newsdiaryonline
Nigeria records 67 new COVID-19 infections, no fatalities The Street Journal:
Nigeria records 67 new COVID-19 infections, no fatalities
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Nigeria Records 67 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections...
Nigeria records 67 new COVID-19 infections, no fatalities News Breakers:
Nigeria records 67 new COVID-19 infections, no fatalities


   More Picks
1 VIDEO: CBN right to print money and lend government – Emefiele - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
2 Another Banger - Reactions as Burna Boy storms Don Jazzy’s studio (Video) - Luci Post, 23 hours ago
3 We don't know exact quantity of crude oil Nigeria produces, says NEITI boss - The Cable, 21 hours ago
4 "Get a photographer" - OAP, Toolz advises Chioma on what to do amid break-up rumours with Davido (Video) - Gist Reel, 16 hours ago
5 Air Peace pilots, cabin crew, others recieve COVID-19 vaccine - Business Day, 20 hours ago
6 Abductors of Kaduna students agree to collect ransom, contact parents - Legit, 22 hours ago
7 Good Samaritan gifts physically challenged man who went viral a wheelchair - Legit, 22 hours ago
8 Police recover charms from suspected cultists arrested in Lagos - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
9 Judiciary workers to hold nationwide protest on Monday - The Nation, 12 hours ago
10 Minister bans farming activities, illegal markets on Airport road in Abuja - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info