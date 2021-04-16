Post News
News at a Glance
‘I tried to bleach my skin’ – Singer, Tiwa Savage narrates her challenges with her skin
Top Naija
- 41-year-old sensational singer, Tiwa Savage narrates some of the challenges she has had with her skin colour while growing up. Tiwatope Savage, is a mother of one, a nigerian singer, songwriter and actress.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
News Wire NGR:
'I tried to bleach my skin' Tiwa Savage reveals
FL Vibe:
“I Actually Wanted To Bleach My Skin” – Tiwa Savage Says
Naija on Point:
“I Actually Wanted To Bleach My Skin” – Tiwa Savage Says
Newzandar News:
“I Actually Wanted To Bleach My Skin” – Tiwa Savage Says
Naija Showbiz:
“I Tried To Bleach My Skin But It Didn’t Work” — Tiwa Savage Open Up (Photos)
Gist 36:
“I Tried To Bleach My Skin”
Tori News:
“I Tried To Bleach My Skin” - Tiwa Savage Open Up
Kemi Filani Blog:
'I mixed creams with lemon for bleaching' - Singer, Tiwa Savage recounts challenges with her skin colour - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
VIDEO: CBN right to print money and lend government – Emefiele -
Premium Times,
21 hours ago
2
We don't know exact quantity of crude oil Nigeria produces, says NEITI boss -
The Cable,
23 hours ago
3
Film industry contributes 2.3 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP: Gbajabiamila -
The Guardian,
20 hours ago
4
Turkey bans payment with cryptocurrencies -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
5
Air Peace pilots, cabin crew, others recieve COVID-19 vaccine -
Business Day,
21 hours ago
6
PENGASSAN Suspends Strike Over Chevron’s Agbami Oilfield Dispute -
Leadership,
22 hours ago
7
Abductors of Kaduna students agree to collect ransom, contact parents -
Legit,
24 hours ago
8
Good Samaritan gifts physically challenged man who went viral a wheelchair -
Legit,
23 hours ago
9
Police recover charms from suspected cultists arrested in Lagos -
The Guardian,
16 hours ago
10
WAEC releases new guidelines for collection of certificates, attestation of results -
Nigerian Tribune,
16 hours ago
