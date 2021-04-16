Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Queen Elizabeth II To Bury Her ‘Strength And Stay’ Prince Philip
Channels Television  -     Queen Elizabeth II bids a final farewell to her late husband, Prince Philip, on Saturday, at a funeral restricted by coronavirus rules but reflecting his long life of military and public service.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 ‘I tried to bleach my skin’ – Singer, Tiwa Savage narrates her challenges with her skin - Top Naija, 11 hours ago
2 After being mocked over her choice of outfit to the 2021 Headies Award, LAWMA makes Actress, Eniola Badmus their ambassador - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Pantami denies being a terrorist, says his personal driver is a Christian - The Street Journal, 22 hours ago
4 "I have never been in possession of any illegal substance " Rapper CDQ releases statement after NDLEA officials said he was arrested for being in possession of Cannabis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 I would rather go for adoption than have kids of my own ? Nigerian plus-size model, Monalisa Stephen, says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 Nigerian man who arrived from Dubai recounts how police officers in Festac town extorted N200k from him shortly after arriving the country - My Celebrity & I, 11 hours ago
7 Judiciary workers to hold nationwide protest on Monday - The Nation, 22 hours ago
8 COVID-19: Active cases rise to 7,782 as Nigeria records more infections - Nigerian Eye, 12 hours ago
9 'I am running into serious debt and loss' Iyabo Ojo laments bitterly, begs Sanwo-Olu to address COVID-19 restriction in Lagos (video) - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Pantami Is My Friend, But He Can’t Be Defended - By Farooq A. Kperogi | herald.ng - The Herald, 8 hours ago
