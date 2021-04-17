Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UK Set To Hold Ceremonial Funeral To Bid Farewell To Prince Philip
Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

   More Picks
1 ‘I tried to bleach my skin’ – Singer, Tiwa Savage narrates her challenges with her skin - Top Naija, 20 hours ago
2 Forcing people to take COVID-19 vaccine immoral, I won’t take it – Oyedepo - PM News, 15 hours ago
3 'I am running into serious debt and loss' Iyabo Ojo laments bitterly, begs Sanwo-Olu to address COVID-19 restriction in Lagos (video) - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 16 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Active cases rise to 7,782 as Nigeria records more infections - Nigerian Eye, 21 hours ago
5 Queen Elizabeth II To Bury Her ‘Strength And Stay’ Prince Philip - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
6 Nigerian man who arrived from Dubai recounts how police officers in Festac town extorted N200k from him shortly after arriving the country - My Celebrity & I, 20 hours ago
7 Pantami Is My Friend, But He Can’t Be Defended - By Farooq A. Kperogi | herald.ng - The Herald, 17 hours ago
8 El-Rufai says he has ‘deep empathy’ for abducted students’ parents but won’t pay ransom to any bandit - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
9 El-Rufai denies threatening to prosecute parents of abducted students, reinstates commitment to crush bandits - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Black Camaru breaks down in tears as he narrates struggle with colleague, Emini Oba before fame (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
