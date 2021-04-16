Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NULGE warns 9 governors stealing LGA funds
The Herald  - The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) says nine state governors are diverting local government funds through cronies. National President of NULGE, Hakeem Ambali, stated this on Friday but did not name the offending governors.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

