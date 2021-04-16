Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Banditry attacks: Katsina deploys dogs to secure boarding schools
The Nation
- Katsina has approved the deployment of dogs to complement security arrangements to secure boarding schools in the State....
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
Banditry: Katsina Deploys Dogs To Secure Boarding Schools
TVC News:
Katsina State deploys dogs to complement security arrangements in boarding schools
News Wire NGR:
Dogs to complement security arrangements in Katsina boarding schools
Instablog 9ja:
Katsina State Government has concluded plans to deploy dogs to complement security arrangements in boarding schools in the State
More Picks
1
‘I tried to bleach my skin’ – Singer, Tiwa Savage narrates her challenges with her skin -
Top Naija,
6 hours ago
2
Pantami denies being a terrorist, says his personal driver is a Christian -
The Street Journal,
18 hours ago
3
"I have never been in possession of any illegal substance " Rapper CDQ releases statement after NDLEA officials said he was arrested for being in possession of Cannabis -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
Minister bans farming activities, illegal markets on Airport road in Abuja -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
5
I would rather go for adoption than have kids of my own ? Nigerian plus-size model, Monalisa Stephen, says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
6
PDP tackles Buhari: We can't continue with bad governance under your watch -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
7
Nigerian man who arrived from Dubai recounts how police officers in Festac town extorted N200k from him shortly after arriving the country -
My Celebrity & I,
7 hours ago
8
Oyo Police rescues female soldier, two other kidnapped victims -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
9
Police recover charms from suspected cultists arrested in Lagos -
The Guardian,
20 hours ago
10
WAEC releases new guidelines for collection of certificates, attestation of results -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...