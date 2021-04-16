Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“To Escape The Wrong Person Satan Prepared For You, Marry Right, Not Fast” – Reno Omokri Tells Single People
Naija Diary  - Nigerian author, Reno Omokri has dished out a piece of advice on the need for single people to marry RIGHT. In an Instagram post, the writer noted that rushing plans for marriage without proper assessment leads to nothing but vanity.

5 hours ago
