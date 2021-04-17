Again, suspected herdsmen invade Benue Community, kill 11 residents, injure scores

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
‘I tried to bleach my skin’ – Singer, Tiwa Savage narrates her challenges with her skin - Top Naija,
9 hours ago
|
2
|
A man who doesn't spend time with his family can never be a real man - Actor Junior Pope Odonwodo - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
3
|
Pantami denies being a terrorist, says his personal driver is a Christian - The Street Journal,
21 hours ago
|
4
|
"I have never been in possession of any illegal substance " Rapper CDQ releases statement after NDLEA officials said he was arrested for being in possession of Cannabis - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
5
|
I would rather go for adoption than have kids of my own ? Nigerian plus-size model, Monalisa Stephen, says - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
|
6
|
PDP tackles Buhari: We can't continue with bad governance under your watch - The Cable,
24 hours ago
|
7
|
Nigerian man who arrived from Dubai recounts how police officers in Festac town extorted N200k from him shortly after arriving the country - My Celebrity & I,
10 hours ago
|
8
|
Oyo Police rescues female soldier, two other kidnapped victims - Daily Post,
23 hours ago
|
9
|
WAEC releases new guidelines for collection of certificates, attestation of results - Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
|
10
|
Judiciary workers to hold nationwide protest on Monday - The Nation,
21 hours ago