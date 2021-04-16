Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

El-Rufai says he has ‘deep empathy’ for abducted students’ parents but won’t pay ransom to any bandit
Daily Nigerian  - Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has “deep empathy’’ for parents of the abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, his Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has disclosed.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

