Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


LG Council Chairman Narrowly Escapes Death, Policeman Killed, As Bandits Attack Taraba LGs
Tori News  - The attack, which took place in Dogo-Gawa village of the council, however, led to the gruesome killing of his police orderly.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
Taraba Council Chairman Escapes Death As Bandits Attack Convoy, Kill Policeman
Policeman killed, council chairman escape as bandits attack Taraba LGs —————- Chairman, Takum local government council of Taraba State, Shiban Tikari, narrowly escaped death early Saturday morning as armed militia open... Nigerian Eye:
Policeman killed, council chairman escape as bandits attack Taraba LGs —————- Chairman, Takum local government council of Taraba State, Shiban Tikari, narrowly escaped death early Saturday morning as armed militia open...
Policeman killed, council chairman escape as bandits attack Taraba LGs See Naija:
Policeman killed, council chairman escape as bandits attack Taraba LGs
Policeman killed, council chairman escapes as bandits attack Taraba LGs » NEWS Within Nigeria:
Policeman killed, council chairman escapes as bandits attack Taraba LGs » NEWS


   More Picks
1 ‘I tried to bleach my skin’ – Singer, Tiwa Savage narrates her challenges with her skin - Top Naija, 12 hours ago
2 Pantami denies being a terrorist, says his personal driver is a Christian - The Street Journal, 24 hours ago
3 Forcing people to take COVID-19 vaccine immoral, I won’t take it – Oyedepo - PM News, 8 hours ago
4 'I am running into serious debt and loss' Iyabo Ojo laments bitterly, begs Sanwo-Olu to address COVID-19 restriction in Lagos (video) - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Nigerian man who arrived from Dubai recounts how police officers in Festac town extorted N200k from him shortly after arriving the country - My Celebrity & I, 13 hours ago
6 Pantami Is My Friend, But He Can’t Be Defended - By Farooq A. Kperogi | herald.ng - The Herald, 10 hours ago
7 Judiciary workers to hold nationwide protest on Monday - The Nation, 24 hours ago
8 COVID-19: Active cases rise to 7,782 as Nigeria records more infections - Nigerian Eye, 13 hours ago
9 COVID-19: NPHCDA crosses 1m vaccination threshold – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA - News Breakers, 20 hours ago
10 El-Rufai denies threatening to prosecute parents of abducted students, reinstates commitment to crush bandits - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info