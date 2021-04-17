Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

'I am running into serious debt and loss' Iyabo Ojo laments bitterly, begs Sanwo-Olu to address COVID-19 restriction in Lagos (video) - Kemi Filani News
News photo Kemi Filani Blog  - Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has taken to social media to lament bitterly about COVID-19 restriction in Lagos State and running into debt due to the

1 ‘I tried to bleach my skin’ – Singer, Tiwa Savage narrates her challenges with her skin - Top Naija, 6 hours ago
2 Pantami denies being a terrorist, says his personal driver is a Christian - The Street Journal, 18 hours ago
3 "I have never been in possession of any illegal substance " Rapper CDQ releases statement after NDLEA officials said he was arrested for being in possession of Cannabis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Minister bans farming activities, illegal markets on Airport road in Abuja - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
5 I would rather go for adoption than have kids of my own ? Nigerian plus-size model, Monalisa Stephen, says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 PDP tackles Buhari: We can't continue with bad governance under your watch - The Cable, 21 hours ago
7 Nigerian man who arrived from Dubai recounts how police officers in Festac town extorted N200k from him shortly after arriving the country - My Celebrity & I, 7 hours ago
8 Oyo Police rescues female soldier, two other kidnapped victims - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 Police recover charms from suspected cultists arrested in Lagos - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
10 WAEC releases new guidelines for collection of certificates, attestation of results - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
