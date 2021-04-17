Igbo community in Abuja celebrates Okorocha’s release from EFCC custody The Nation - By, Okodili Ndidi, Abuja Igbo indigenes living in Abuja under the aegis of Igbo Brotherhood Community in Abuja, have lauded prompt release of Senator Rochas Okorocha by the Economic and Financials Crimes Commission (EFCC). The former Imo governor was ...



News Credibility Score: 99%