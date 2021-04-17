LORD- “Go remove your nails abeg” – Nigerians drag Dayo Amusa for praying with artificial long nails Salone - What do you guys got to say about this Well, naija actress, Dayo Amusa has come under fire over her recent post on social media where she offered a heartfelt prayer to God. The actress took to her Instagram page and shared a photo of herself praying ...



News Credibility Score: 50%