Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


LORD- “Go remove your nails abeg” – Nigerians drag Dayo Amusa for praying with artificial long nails
Salone  - What do you guys got to say about this Well, naija actress, Dayo Amusa has come under fire over her recent post on social media where she offered a heartfelt prayer to God. The actress took to her Instagram page and shared a photo of herself praying ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Nollywood Actress, Dayo Amusa slammed for using artificial nails while observing her Muslim prayers Top Naija:
Nollywood Actress, Dayo Amusa slammed for using artificial nails while observing her Muslim prayers
"Go remove your nails abeg" - Actress, Dayo Amusa under fire for praying with artificial nails Gist Reel:
"Go remove your nails abeg" - Actress, Dayo Amusa under fire for praying with artificial nails
“Go Remove Your Nails Abeg” – Nigerians Drag Actress, Dayo Amusa For Praying With Artificial Nails Naija on Point:
“Go Remove Your Nails Abeg” – Nigerians Drag Actress, Dayo Amusa For Praying With Artificial Nails
“Go Remove Your Nails Abeg” – Nigerians Drag Actress, Dayo Amusa For Praying With Artificial Nails Newzandar News:
“Go Remove Your Nails Abeg” – Nigerians Drag Actress, Dayo Amusa For Praying With Artificial Nails


   More Picks
1 ‘I tried to bleach my skin’ – Singer, Tiwa Savage narrates her challenges with her skin - Top Naija, 14 hours ago
2 'I am running into serious debt and loss' Iyabo Ojo laments bitterly, begs Sanwo-Olu to address COVID-19 restriction in Lagos (video) - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Nigerian man who arrived from Dubai recounts how police officers in Festac town extorted N200k from him shortly after arriving the country - My Celebrity & I, 14 hours ago
4 Pantami Is My Friend, But He Can’t Be Defended - By Farooq A. Kperogi | herald.ng - The Herald, 11 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Active cases rise to 7,782 as Nigeria records more infections - Nigerian Eye, 15 hours ago
6 COVID-19: NPHCDA crosses 1m vaccination threshold – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA - News Breakers, 22 hours ago
7 El-Rufai denies threatening to prosecute parents of abducted students, reinstates commitment to crush bandits - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
8 Black Camaru breaks down in tears as he narrates struggle with colleague, Emini Oba before fame (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 4 hours ago
9 El-Rufai says he has ‘deep empathy’ for abducted students’ parents but won’t pay ransom to any bandit - Daily Nigerian, 10 hours ago
10 4 soldiers, several others dead as Boko Haram invades military base in Borno - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info