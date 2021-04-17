Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Prince Williams, Duchess Kate and Harry spotted chatting after Prince Philip funeral (video)
Prince William, Duchess Kate and Prince Harry were spotted chatting after the funeral service of Prince Philip, Duke of ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 ‘I tried to bleach my skin’ – Singer, Tiwa Savage narrates her challenges with her skin - Top Naija, 12 hours ago
2 Pantami denies being a terrorist, says his personal driver is a Christian - The Street Journal, 24 hours ago
3 Forcing people to take COVID-19 vaccine immoral, I won’t take it – Oyedepo - PM News, 8 hours ago
4 'I am running into serious debt and loss' Iyabo Ojo laments bitterly, begs Sanwo-Olu to address COVID-19 restriction in Lagos (video) - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Nigerian man who arrived from Dubai recounts how police officers in Festac town extorted N200k from him shortly after arriving the country - My Celebrity & I, 13 hours ago
6 Pantami Is My Friend, But He Can’t Be Defended - By Farooq A. Kperogi | herald.ng - The Herald, 10 hours ago
7 Judiciary workers to hold nationwide protest on Monday - The Nation, 24 hours ago
8 COVID-19: Active cases rise to 7,782 as Nigeria records more infections - Nigerian Eye, 13 hours ago
9 COVID-19: NPHCDA crosses 1m vaccination threshold – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA - News Breakers, 20 hours ago
10 El-Rufai denies threatening to prosecute parents of abducted students, reinstates commitment to crush bandits - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
