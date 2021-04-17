Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Family of four killed as armed herdsmen invade Makurdi outskirts
News photo Vanguard News  - A family of four and three others were Saturday morning shot and butchered by suspected Fulani militia at Mbamondu community, Makurdi.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

