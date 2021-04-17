Prophet Odumeje Finally Forgives Ada Jesus, Gifts Her 1million For Treatment [Video] Naija News - The general overseer of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry Onitsha, Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere alias Odumeje has bowed to pressure and forgiven ailing comedienne, AdaJesus. Naija News gathered that the controversial cleric, in the ...



News Credibility Score: 70%