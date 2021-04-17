Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Prophet Odumeje Finally Forgives Ada Jesus, Gifts Her 1million For Treatment [Video]
Naija News  - The general overseer of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry Onitsha, Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere alias Odumeje has bowed to pressure and forgiven ailing comedienne, AdaJesus. Naija News gathered that the controversial cleric, in the ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Prophet Odumeje Finally Forgives Ada Jesus, Gifts Her N1 Million (Video) Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Prophet Odumeje Finally Forgives Ada Jesus, Gifts Her N1 Million (Video)
Prophet Odumeje finally forgives Ada Jesus, gives her family 1 million Naira in support for her Medical Treatment. Lailas News:
Prophet Odumeje finally forgives Ada Jesus, gives her family 1 million Naira in support for her Medical Treatment.
Salone:
Prophet Odumeje Finally Forgives Ada Jesus, Gifts Her N1 Million (Video)


   More Picks
1 ‘I tried to bleach my skin’ – Singer, Tiwa Savage narrates her challenges with her skin - Top Naija, 14 hours ago
2 'I am running into serious debt and loss' Iyabo Ojo laments bitterly, begs Sanwo-Olu to address COVID-19 restriction in Lagos (video) - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Nigerian man who arrived from Dubai recounts how police officers in Festac town extorted N200k from him shortly after arriving the country - My Celebrity & I, 14 hours ago
4 Pantami Is My Friend, But He Can’t Be Defended - By Farooq A. Kperogi | herald.ng - The Herald, 11 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Active cases rise to 7,782 as Nigeria records more infections - Nigerian Eye, 15 hours ago
6 COVID-19: NPHCDA crosses 1m vaccination threshold – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA - News Breakers, 22 hours ago
7 El-Rufai denies threatening to prosecute parents of abducted students, reinstates commitment to crush bandits - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
8 Black Camaru breaks down in tears as he narrates struggle with colleague, Emini Oba before fame (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 4 hours ago
9 El-Rufai says he has ‘deep empathy’ for abducted students’ parents but won’t pay ransom to any bandit - Daily Nigerian, 10 hours ago
10 4 soldiers, several others dead as Boko Haram invades military base in Borno - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info