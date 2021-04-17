Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


4 soldiers, several others dead as Boko Haram invades military base in Borno
News photo Vanguard News  - Suspected armed Boko Haram terrorists on Friday invaded a military base in Kamuya village of Biu Local Government Area of Borno State

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian troops battle terrorists in attack on Yobe military base Daily Post:
Nigerian troops battle terrorists in attack on Yobe military base
Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Military Base - Breaking Times The Breaking Times:
Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Military Base - Breaking Times
4 soldiers, several others dead as Boko Haram invades military base in Borno The Street Journal:
4 soldiers, several others dead as Boko Haram invades military base in Borno
65,000 People On The Run In North-East After Boko Haram Attack – U.N. My Celebrity & I:
65,000 People On The Run In North-East After Boko Haram Attack – U.N.
Troops Take Fresh Action After Terrorists Attack Military Base In Yobe Naija News:
Troops Take Fresh Action After Terrorists Attack Military Base In Yobe
4 soldiers, several others dead as Boko Haram invades military base in Borno News Breakers:
4 soldiers, several others dead as Boko Haram invades military base in Borno


   More Picks
1 ‘I tried to bleach my skin’ – Singer, Tiwa Savage narrates her challenges with her skin - Top Naija, 12 hours ago
2 Pantami denies being a terrorist, says his personal driver is a Christian - The Street Journal, 24 hours ago
3 Forcing people to take COVID-19 vaccine immoral, I won’t take it – Oyedepo - PM News, 8 hours ago
4 'I am running into serious debt and loss' Iyabo Ojo laments bitterly, begs Sanwo-Olu to address COVID-19 restriction in Lagos (video) - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Nigerian man who arrived from Dubai recounts how police officers in Festac town extorted N200k from him shortly after arriving the country - My Celebrity & I, 13 hours ago
6 Pantami Is My Friend, But He Can’t Be Defended - By Farooq A. Kperogi | herald.ng - The Herald, 10 hours ago
7 Judiciary workers to hold nationwide protest on Monday - The Nation, 24 hours ago
8 COVID-19: Active cases rise to 7,782 as Nigeria records more infections - Nigerian Eye, 13 hours ago
9 COVID-19: NPHCDA crosses 1m vaccination threshold – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA - News Breakers, 20 hours ago
10 El-Rufai denies threatening to prosecute parents of abducted students, reinstates commitment to crush bandits - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info