Global COVID-19 Death Toll Passes Three Million As Cases Surge In India
Channels Television  -   The global Covid-19 death toll passed three million on Saturday as the pandemic speeds up despite vaccination campaigns, leading countries like India to impose new lockdowns to fight spiralling infection numbers.

