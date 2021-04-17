Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bayern Munich go seven points clear as Flick reveals quit shock
News photo The Guardian  - Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick revealed Saturday he wants to quit the Bundesliga leaders even after their 3-2 win at Wolfsburg left the champions seven points clear at the top of the table and on the verge of a ninth straight league title.

