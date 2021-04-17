Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Biden hits golf course for first time in presidency
12 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Do You Know That Ahmed Musa Will Play For Free At Kano Pillars? (Read Details) - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
2 ‘I tried to bleach my skin’ – Singer, Tiwa Savage narrates her challenges with her skin - Top Naija, 23 hours ago
3 'I am running into serious debt and loss' Iyabo Ojo laments bitterly, begs Sanwo-Olu to address COVID-19 restriction in Lagos (video) - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Queen Elizabeth II To Bury Her ‘Strength And Stay’ Prince Philip - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
5 Nigerian man who arrived from Dubai recounts how police officers in Festac town extorted N200k from him shortly after arriving the country - My Celebrity & I, 23 hours ago
6 I Would Rather Adopt Than Have Children Of My Own – Actress Monalisa Stephen - Information Nigeria, 19 hours ago
7 Pantami Is My Friend, But He Can’t Be Defended - By Farooq A. Kperogi | herald.ng - The Herald, 20 hours ago
8 El-Rufai says he has ‘deep empathy’ for abducted students’ parents but won’t pay ransom to any bandit - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
9 4 soldiers, several others dead as Boko Haram invades military base in Borno - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
10 Sheffield United relegated from EPL after defeat at Wolves | Sports | herald.ng - The Herald, 52 mins ago
