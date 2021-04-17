Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Biden hits golf course for first time in presidency
The Punch
- Biden hits golf course for first time in presidency
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Biden hits the golf course for first time in presidency
The Street Journal:
Biden hits the golf course for first time in presidency
Inside Business Nigeria:
Biden Hits Golf Course For First Time In Presidency - \
Top Naija:
President Biden hits the golf course
Fresh Reporters:
Like Trump, Biden Plays Golf For The First Time As President
News Breakers:
Biden hits the golf course for first time in presidency
More Picks
1
Do You Know That Ahmed Musa Will Play For Free At Kano Pillars? (Read Details) -
Naija Loaded,
21 hours ago
2
‘I tried to bleach my skin’ – Singer, Tiwa Savage narrates her challenges with her skin -
Top Naija,
23 hours ago
3
'I am running into serious debt and loss' Iyabo Ojo laments bitterly, begs Sanwo-Olu to address COVID-19 restriction in Lagos (video) - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
19 hours ago
4
Queen Elizabeth II To Bury Her ‘Strength And Stay’ Prince Philip -
Channels Television,
22 hours ago
5
Nigerian man who arrived from Dubai recounts how police officers in Festac town extorted N200k from him shortly after arriving the country -
My Celebrity & I,
23 hours ago
6
I Would Rather Adopt Than Have Children Of My Own – Actress Monalisa Stephen -
Information Nigeria,
19 hours ago
7
Pantami Is My Friend, But He Can’t Be Defended - By Farooq A. Kperogi | herald.ng -
The Herald,
20 hours ago
8
El-Rufai says he has ‘deep empathy’ for abducted students’ parents but won’t pay ransom to any bandit -
Daily Nigerian,
19 hours ago
9
4 soldiers, several others dead as Boko Haram invades military base in Borno -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
10
Sheffield United relegated from EPL after defeat at Wolves | Sports | herald.ng -
The Herald,
52 mins ago
