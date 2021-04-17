Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
NUJ berates media owners for non-payment of journalists’ salaries
Premium Times
- “A situation where some journalists are made to work for months without any salary is an aberration and should be condemned."
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
The Eagle Online:
NUJ berates media owners for non payment of journalists’ salaries
Prompt News:
NUJ berates media owners owing journalists’ salaries
News Diary Online:
NUJ: NEC urges media owners to prioritize payment of Journalists’ salaries
News Breakers:
NUJ berates media owners for non payment of journalists’ salaries – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA
