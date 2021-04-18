Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lawan urges continuous prayers for Nigeria to overcome challenges
News photo Vanguard News  - President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has urged Nigerians to keep praying for the leaders in government as they tackle the various challenges facing the nation.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lawan urges continuous prayers for Nigeria to overcome challenges The Guardian:
Lawan urges continuous prayers for Nigeria to overcome challenges
Lawan urges continuous prayers for Nigeria to overcome challenges The Street Journal:
Lawan urges continuous prayers for Nigeria to overcome challenges
Lawan urges continuous prayers for Nigeria to overcome challenges Pulse Nigeria:
Lawan urges continuous prayers for Nigeria to overcome challenges
Lawan urges continuous prayers for Nigeria to overcome challenges News Breakers:
Lawan urges continuous prayers for Nigeria to overcome challenges


   More Picks
1 Trending video: Policeman seen demanding bribe from Spanish biker who just arrived Nigeria - Correct NG, 23 hours ago
2 Do You Know That Ahmed Musa Will Play For Free At Kano Pillars? (Read Details) - Naija Loaded, 23 hours ago
3 A man who doesn't spend time with his family can never be a real man - Actor Junior Pope Odonwodo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Sheffield United relegated from EPL after defeat at Wolves | Sports | herald.ng - The Herald, 2 hours ago
5 Family of four killed as armed herdsmen invade Makurdi outskirts - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
6 'I am running into serious debt and loss' Iyabo Ojo laments bitterly, begs Sanwo-Olu to address COVID-19 restriction in Lagos (video) - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
7 4 soldiers, several others dead as Boko Haram invades military base in Borno - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
8 Queen Elizabeth II To Bury Her ‘Strength And Stay’ Prince Philip - Channels Television, 24 hours ago
9 I Would Rather Adopt Than Have Children Of My Own – Actress Monalisa Stephen - Information Nigeria, 21 hours ago
10 Pantami Is My Friend, But He Can’t Be Defended - By Farooq A. Kperogi | herald.ng - The Herald, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info