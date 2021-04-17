Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Pastor Adeboye’s helicopter suspended from flying over expired documents, spare parts
Ripples Nigeria  - A private helicopter belonging to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has been suspended from flying by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), following the expiration of some of its ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 'I am running into serious debt and loss' Iyabo Ojo laments bitterly, begs Sanwo-Olu to address COVID-19 restriction in Lagos (video) - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
2 I sacrificed my parents for Biafra, I will sacrifice everything - Nnamdi Kanu vows - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 Cardi B reacts to Akuapem Poloo’s 90-day jail sentence over nude photo - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
4 I Would Rather Adopt Than Have Children Of My Own – Actress Monalisa Stephen - Information Nigeria, 22 hours ago
5 Pantami Is My Friend, But He Can’t Be Defended - By Farooq A. Kperogi | herald.ng - The Herald, 24 hours ago
6 "I don't believe in girlfriend and boyfriend" - American actress, Keke Palmer says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 Heartwarming Video of Uriel Oputa's Mum Appreciating Her For Taking Good Care Of Her - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
8 El-Rufai says he has ‘deep empathy’ for abducted students’ parents but won’t pay ransom to any bandit - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
9 Popular actress, Princess Shyngle vows to be more private after her marriage crashed under three months. - Oyo Gist, 21 hours ago
10 South-West PDP Hails Fayose Group Over Decision To Unite Party - Independent, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info