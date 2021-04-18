Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nurse charged for allegedly threatening to kill Kamala Harris
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 39-year-old nurse in the US state of Florida has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill US Vice President Kamala Harris.

 

 Niviane Petit Phelps was arrested following

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Florida woman charged for threatening to kill US VP Kamala Harris Ripples Nigeria:
Florida woman charged for threatening to kill US VP Kamala Harris
Nurse charged for threatening to kill US Vice President, Kamala Harris Lailas News:
Nurse charged for threatening to kill US Vice President, Kamala Harris
Crime Nurse charged for allegedly threatening to kill Kamala Harris The Street Journal:
Crime Nurse charged for allegedly threatening to kill Kamala Harris
Nurse charged for allegedly threatening to kill Kamala Harris » NEWS Within Nigeria:
Nurse charged for allegedly threatening to kill Kamala Harris » NEWS
Nurse charged for allegedly threatening to kill Kamala Harris Luci Post:
Nurse charged for allegedly threatening to kill Kamala Harris


   More Picks
1 Herdsmen: ESN will invade North soon – IPOB threatens Miyetti Allah - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
2 I sacrificed my parents for Biafra, I will sacrifice everything - Nnamdi Kanu vows - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
3 Ilorin International Airport Management Beefs Up Security - Leadership, 15 hours ago
4 Tinubu hails ex-IGP, Smith at 75 - The Punch, 18 hours ago
5 I foresee deaths of Nigerian, Ivorian Presidents, pray for them – Okikijesu - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
6 Ramadan: Kano Government feeds 75,000 people daily - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
7 Twitter stories: Lady expresses shock after seeing a groom slap his bride at their wedding reception - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 Olamide Set To Release New Studio Album, 'UY SCUTI', Here Is The Meaning : Miss Petite Nigeria Blog - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 8 hours ago
9 I won’t take COVID-19 vaccine, I’m not a guinea pig –Oyedepo - The Punch, 22 hours ago
10 Adeboye visits Fayemi, condemns bandits’ attacks on traditional rulers in Ekiti - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info