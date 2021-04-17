Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Mercy Eke Reportedly Saves Little Girl And Her Dad After They Were Knocked Down By A Car In Lagos [ VIDEOS + PHOTOS ]
Bukas Blog  - They were taken to the hospital with the help of Mercy Eke who volunteered to use her car and take the victims to the hospital.

1 Family of four killed as armed herdsmen invade Makurdi outskirts - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
2 Ramadan: Kano Government feeds 75,000 people daily - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
3 Global COVID-19 Death Toll Passes Three Million As Cases Surge In India - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
4 I foresee deaths of Nigerian, Ivorian Presidents, pray for them – Okikijesu - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
5 I won’t take COVID-19 vaccine, I’m not a guinea pig –Oyedepo - The Punch, 17 hours ago
6 South-West PDP Hails Fayose Group Over Decision To Unite Party - Independent, 21 hours ago
7 Adeboye visits Fayemi, condemns bandits’ attacks on traditional rulers in Ekiti - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
8 EXTRA: We apply 'African science' to rescue kidnap victims, says Amotekun commander - The Cable, 3 hours ago
9 Flick Treble Winner To Leave Bayern Munich End Of Season - Complete Sports, 9 hours ago
10 Fredrick Nwabufo: Islamophobia: Pantami and the hypocrisy of his detractors - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
