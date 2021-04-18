Post News
News at a Glance
FULL LIST: Names of 112 Chibok girls still held captive by Boko Haram
The Cable
- On April 14, 2014, Boko Haram insurgents invaded Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state, and abducted 276 schoolgirls
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Eye:
FULL LIST: Names of 112 Chibok girls still held captive by Boko Haram
Naija News:
Names Of 112 Chibok Schoolgirls Still In Boko Haram Captivity [Full List]
The Genius Media:
EXPOSED!!! See Names Of 112 Chibok Schoolgirls Still In Boko Haram’s Den
More Picks
1
I sacrificed my parents for Biafra, I will sacrifice everything - Nnamdi Kanu vows -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
2
Family of four killed as armed herdsmen invade Makurdi outskirts -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
3
Ramadan: Kano Government feeds 75,000 people daily -
The Guardian,
18 hours ago
4
Global COVID-19 Death Toll Passes Three Million As Cases Surge In India -
Channels Television,
19 hours ago
5
South-West PDP Hails Fayose Group Over Decision To Unite Party -
Independent,
19 hours ago
6
Bayern Munich go seven points clear as Flick reveals quit shock -
The Guardian,
18 hours ago
7
Popular actress, Princess Shyngle vows to be more private after her marriage crashed under three months. -
Oyo Gist,
24 hours ago
8
Flick Treble Winner To Leave Bayern Munich End Of Season -
Complete Sports,
7 hours ago
9
Fredrick Nwabufo: Islamophobia: Pantami and the hypocrisy of his detractors -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
10
Biden hits golf course for first time in presidency -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
