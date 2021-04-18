Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Two Nigerian men convert to Islam in Libya
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Two Nigerian Christians have converted to Islam in Libya. The conversion took place on Saturday, April 7 in Kilka town, about 150 kilometres south-west of the country's capital, Tripoli. It would be recalled that two Nigerian women working as ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

