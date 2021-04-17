Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Some celebs lie about having glamorous lives –DJ Cuppy
The Punch  - Some celebs lie about having glamorous lives –DJ Cuppy

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Some Celebs Lie About Having Glamorous Lives – DJ Cuppy Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Some Celebs Lie About Having Glamorous Lives – DJ Cuppy
A Lot Of Celebs Lie About Having A Glamorous Life – DJ Cuppy Slams Celeb Fakers KOKO TV Nigeria:
A Lot Of Celebs Lie About Having A Glamorous Life – DJ Cuppy Slams Celeb Fakers
Some celebs lie about having glamorous lives –DJ Cuppy Ladun Liadi Blog:
Some celebs lie about having glamorous lives –DJ Cuppy
Rich DJ Cuppy Exposes Broke Nigerian Celebrities Who Lie On Social Media About Living Glamorous Lives Eco City Reporters:
Rich DJ Cuppy Exposes Broke Nigerian Celebrities Who Lie On Social Media About Living Glamorous Lives


   More Picks
1 'I am running into serious debt and loss' Iyabo Ojo laments bitterly, begs Sanwo-Olu to address COVID-19 restriction in Lagos (video) - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 24 hours ago
2 I sacrificed my parents for Biafra, I will sacrifice everything - Nnamdi Kanu vows - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
3 I Would Rather Adopt Than Have Children Of My Own – Actress Monalisa Stephen - Information Nigeria, 24 hours ago
4 South-West PDP Hails Fayose Group Over Decision To Unite Party - Independent, 18 hours ago
5 El-Rufai says he has ‘deep empathy’ for abducted students’ parents but won’t pay ransom to any bandit - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
6 Popular actress, Princess Shyngle vows to be more private after her marriage crashed under three months. - Oyo Gist, 22 hours ago
7 Flick Treble Winner To Leave Bayern Munich End Of Season - Complete Sports, 6 hours ago
8 Biden hits golf course for first time in presidency - The Punch, 17 hours ago
9 Gunmen Kill Traders In Fresh Imo Attack - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
10 Voter apathy mars Rivers LG polls - The Nation, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info