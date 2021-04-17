Post News
News at a Glance
Some celebs lie about having glamorous lives –DJ Cuppy
The Punch
- Some celebs lie about having glamorous lives –DJ Cuppy
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Some Celebs Lie About Having Glamorous Lives – DJ Cuppy
KOKO TV Nigeria:
A Lot Of Celebs Lie About Having A Glamorous Life – DJ Cuppy Slams Celeb Fakers
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Some celebs lie about having glamorous lives –DJ Cuppy
Eco City Reporters:
Rich DJ Cuppy Exposes Broke Nigerian Celebrities Who Lie On Social Media About Living Glamorous Lives
More Picks
1
'I am running into serious debt and loss' Iyabo Ojo laments bitterly, begs Sanwo-Olu to address COVID-19 restriction in Lagos (video) - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
24 hours ago
2
I sacrificed my parents for Biafra, I will sacrifice everything - Nnamdi Kanu vows -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
3
I Would Rather Adopt Than Have Children Of My Own – Actress Monalisa Stephen -
Information Nigeria,
24 hours ago
4
South-West PDP Hails Fayose Group Over Decision To Unite Party -
Independent,
18 hours ago
5
El-Rufai says he has ‘deep empathy’ for abducted students’ parents but won’t pay ransom to any bandit -
Daily Nigerian,
24 hours ago
6
Popular actress, Princess Shyngle vows to be more private after her marriage crashed under three months. -
Oyo Gist,
22 hours ago
7
Flick Treble Winner To Leave Bayern Munich End Of Season -
Complete Sports,
6 hours ago
8
Biden hits golf course for first time in presidency -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
9
Gunmen Kill Traders In Fresh Imo Attack -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
10
Voter apathy mars Rivers LG polls -
The Nation,
20 hours ago
