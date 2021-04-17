Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fredrick Nwabufo: Islamophobia: Pantami and the hypocrisy of his detractors
Daily Post  - Profiling. Targeting. Scapegoating. In Nigeria, you are more likely to effectuate wry remarks and suspicious stares if you are the prototypical Muslim with full-bred beard, a ‘’decimal point’’ on your forehead – a sign of your devotion to Almighty ...

38 mins ago
   More Picks
1 'I am running into serious debt and loss' Iyabo Ojo laments bitterly, begs Sanwo-Olu to address COVID-19 restriction in Lagos (video) - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
2 I sacrificed my parents for Biafra, I will sacrifice everything - Nnamdi Kanu vows - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 Cardi B reacts to Akuapem Poloo’s 90-day jail sentence over nude photo - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
4 I Would Rather Adopt Than Have Children Of My Own – Actress Monalisa Stephen - Information Nigeria, 22 hours ago
5 Pantami Is My Friend, But He Can’t Be Defended - By Farooq A. Kperogi | herald.ng - The Herald, 24 hours ago
6 "I don't believe in girlfriend and boyfriend" - American actress, Keke Palmer says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 Heartwarming Video of Uriel Oputa's Mum Appreciating Her For Taking Good Care Of Her - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
8 El-Rufai says he has ‘deep empathy’ for abducted students’ parents but won’t pay ransom to any bandit - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
9 Popular actress, Princess Shyngle vows to be more private after her marriage crashed under three months. - Oyo Gist, 21 hours ago
10 South-West PDP Hails Fayose Group Over Decision To Unite Party - Independent, 16 hours ago
