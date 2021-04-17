News at a Glance

Fredrick Nwabufo: Islamophobia: Pantami and the hypocrisy of his detractors Daily Post - Profiling. Targeting. Scapegoating. In Nigeria, you are more likely to effectuate wry remarks and suspicious stares if you are the prototypical Muslim with full-bred beard, a ‘’decimal point’’ on your forehead – a sign of your devotion to Almighty ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



