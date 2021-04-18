Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
No 1 African Bad Girl: Tiwa Savage shares moment she got a huge arm tattoo
Legit
- Tiwa Savage got a huge arm tattoo and she described it as No 1 African Bad Girl. Nigerians took to her comment section to shower her with lovely compliments.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Too Xclusive:
Tiwa Savage Flaunts Second Set Of 1ABG Tattoos
Igbere TV News:
Tiwa Savage Gets Extra Sleeve Tattoo (Photos, Video)
The Genius Media:
41-Year-Old Tiwa Savage Gets Extra Sleeve Tattoo [PHOTO/VIDEO]
Kanyi Daily:
Tiwa Savage Gets Full Sleeve Tattoo On Her Arm, Says She's Number One African Bad Girl [Video]
Gist Reel:
"No. 1 African bad girl" - Reactions as Tiwa Savage gets full sleeve tattoo (Video)
Newzandar News:
“No. 1 African bad girl” – Reactions as Tiwa Savage gets full sleeve tattoo (Video) » Newzandar News
Edujandon:
Reactions as Tiwa Savage gets full sleeve tattoo (Video)
Naija on Point:
VIDEO: Tiwa Savage Storms Instagram With New Tattoos
1st for Credible News:
Tiwa Savage unveils full sleeve tattoos
More Picks
1
Ilorin International Airport Management Beefs Up Security -
Leadership,
1 day ago
2
No 1 African Bad Girl: Tiwa Savage shares moment she got a huge arm tattoo -
Legit,
18 hours ago
3
I foresee deaths of Nigerian, Ivorian Presidents, pray for them – Okikijesu -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
4
Man throws ram party in Katsina to celebrate Buhari's return from UK medical trip; says the President is the best thing to happen to Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
5
"Touch me and face prison" - James Brown says in reaction to crossdresser attacked by mob (Video) -
Gist Reel,
11 hours ago
6
“No be pride, I be Gorilla” – Burna Boy And Fans fight Dirty Over his Pride after Wining Grammy Award -
FL Vibe,
14 hours ago
7
Sex Enhancement Drugs, Risk Factor To Cardiovascular Diseases- Experts -
Independent,
16 hours ago
8
Twitter stories: Lady expresses shock after seeing a groom slap his bride at their wedding reception -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
9
Buhari has tolerated Nigerians despite rubbish some people do - Nigerian governor declares -
Legit,
12 hours ago
10
Olamide Set To Release New Studio Album, 'UY SCUTI', Here Is The Meaning : Miss Petite Nigeria Blog -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
17 hours ago
