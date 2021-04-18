Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Driver loses control of car, crushes mother, two children in Oyo
News photo Vanguard News  - TWO children and their mother have died in a fatal auto crash that happened in Ogbomoso, at the weekend.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Driver loses control of car, crushes mother, two children in Oyo The Street Journal:
Driver loses control of car, crushes mother, two children in Oyo
The Point:
Mother, two children, crushed to death in their shop in Oyo, by driver who lost control of vehicle
Driver loses control of car, crushes mother, two children in Oyo News Breakers:
Driver loses control of car, crushes mother, two children in Oyo
Horror! Driver Loses Control Of Car, Crushes Mother, Two Children In Oyo Tori News:
Horror! Driver Loses Control Of Car, Crushes Mother, Two Children In Oyo


   More Picks
1 Cardi B reacts to Akuapem Poloo’s 90-day jail sentence over nude photo - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 I sacrificed my parents for Biafra, I will sacrifice everything - Nnamdi Kanu vows - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Ilorin International Airport Management Beefs Up Security - Leadership, 12 hours ago
4 Herdsmen: ESN will invade North soon – IPOB threatens Miyetti Allah - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
5 I foresee deaths of Nigerian, Ivorian Presidents, pray for them – Okikijesu - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
6 South-West PDP Hails Fayose Group Over Decision To Unite Party - Independent, 22 hours ago
7 Ramadan: Kano Government feeds 75,000 people daily - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
8 Global COVID-19 Death Toll Passes Three Million As Cases Surge In India - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
9 I won’t take COVID-19 vaccine, I’m not a guinea pig –Oyedepo - The Punch, 19 hours ago
10 Adeboye visits Fayemi, condemns bandits’ attacks on traditional rulers in Ekiti - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info