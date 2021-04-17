Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EXTRA: We apply 'African science' to rescue kidnap victims, says Amotekun commander
The Cable  - Amitola Shittu, commander of the Osun chapter of the Western Nigeria Security Network, better known as Amotekun, says the security outfit deployed "African science" in rescuing some kidnap victims in the state. 

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We use ‘African science’ to rescue kidnap victims in Osun — Shittu The Punch:
We use ‘African science’ to rescue kidnap victims in Osun — Shittu
We use spiritual powers to rescue kidnap victims in Osun - Amotekun commander Legit:
We use spiritual powers to rescue kidnap victims in Osun - Amotekun commander
We secured release of kidnap victims with ‘African science’, says Amotekun commander Nigerian Eye:
We secured release of kidnap victims with ‘African science’, says Amotekun commander
We Use Spiritual Powers To Rescue Kidnap Victims In Osun – Amotekun Commander News Break:
We Use Spiritual Powers To Rescue Kidnap Victims In Osun – Amotekun Commander
We use ‘African science’ to rescue kidnap victims in Osun -- Osun State Field Commander of Amotekun Corps, Chief Amitolu Shittu Instablog 9ja:
We use ‘African science’ to rescue kidnap victims in Osun -- Osun State Field Commander of Amotekun Corps, Chief Amitolu Shittu
We use ‘African science’ to rescue kidnap victims in Osun — Shittu Observers Times:
We use ‘African science’ to rescue kidnap victims in Osun — Shittu


   More Picks
1 Family of four killed as armed herdsmen invade Makurdi outskirts - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
2 Ramadan: Kano Government feeds 75,000 people daily - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
3 Global COVID-19 Death Toll Passes Three Million As Cases Surge In India - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
4 I foresee deaths of Nigerian, Ivorian Presidents, pray for them – Okikijesu - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
5 I won’t take COVID-19 vaccine, I’m not a guinea pig –Oyedepo - The Punch, 17 hours ago
6 South-West PDP Hails Fayose Group Over Decision To Unite Party - Independent, 21 hours ago
7 Adeboye visits Fayemi, condemns bandits’ attacks on traditional rulers in Ekiti - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
8 EXTRA: We apply 'African science' to rescue kidnap victims, says Amotekun commander - The Cable, 3 hours ago
9 Flick Treble Winner To Leave Bayern Munich End Of Season - Complete Sports, 9 hours ago
10 Fredrick Nwabufo: Islamophobia: Pantami and the hypocrisy of his detractors - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info