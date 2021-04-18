Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nineteen civilians killed in new west Niger attack
News photo The Guardian  - Nineteen civilians were killed when armed men raided a village in west Niger close to the border with Mali, a local official told AFP on Sunday, in the latest bloodshed in the troubled region.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

