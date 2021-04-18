Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Musiliu Smith served Nigeria with great zeal – Buhari
News photo PM News  - President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Musiliu Smith on his 75th birthday.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari congratulates Musiliu Smith at 75 The Punch:
Buhari congratulates Musiliu Smith at 75
Buhari Greets Former I-G Smith At 75 Independent:
Buhari Greets Former I-G Smith At 75
Buhari congratulates Musiliu Smith at 75 TVC News:
Buhari congratulates Musiliu Smith at 75
Buhari greets former I-G Smith at 75 The News Guru:
Buhari greets former I-G Smith at 75


   More Picks
1 Cardi B reacts to Akuapem Poloo’s 90-day jail sentence over nude photo - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 I sacrificed my parents for Biafra, I will sacrifice everything - Nnamdi Kanu vows - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 Herdsmen: ESN will invade North soon – IPOB threatens Miyetti Allah - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
4 Ilorin International Airport Management Beefs Up Security - Leadership, 13 hours ago
5 Tinubu hails ex-IGP, Smith at 75 - The Punch, 17 hours ago
6 I foresee deaths of Nigerian, Ivorian Presidents, pray for them – Okikijesu - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 South-West PDP Hails Fayose Group Over Decision To Unite Party - Independent, 24 hours ago
8 Ramadan: Kano Government feeds 75,000 people daily - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
9 Global COVID-19 Death Toll Passes Three Million As Cases Surge In India - Channels Television, 24 hours ago
10 Twitter stories: Lady expresses shock after seeing a groom slap his bride at their wedding reception - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info