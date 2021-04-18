Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tinubu hails ex-IGP, Smith at 75
News photo The Punch  - Tinubu hails ex-IGP, Smith at 75

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tinubu hails Smith at 75 The Nation:
Tinubu hails Smith at 75
Tinubu hails Smith at 75 The Guardian:
Tinubu hails Smith at 75
Tinubu hails Smith at 75 The Street Journal:
Tinubu hails Smith at 75
Tinubu hails ex-IGP Smith as he clocks 75 The Eagle Online:
Tinubu hails ex-IGP Smith as he clocks 75
Tinubu hails Smith at 75 News Breakers:
Tinubu hails Smith at 75
Tinubu Hails Former IGP, Smith At 75 Aledeh:
Tinubu Hails Former IGP, Smith At 75
Asiwaju Tinubu Hails Alhaji Smith At 75 Western Post News:
Asiwaju Tinubu Hails Alhaji Smith At 75
Tinubu Hails Former IGP, Smith as He Clocks 75 NPO Reports:
Tinubu Hails Former IGP, Smith as He Clocks 75
Asiwaju Tinubu Hails Former IGP Alhaji Smith As He Clocks 75 News Rangers:
Asiwaju Tinubu Hails Former IGP Alhaji Smith As He Clocks 75


   More Picks
1 Cardi B reacts to Akuapem Poloo’s 90-day jail sentence over nude photo - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 I sacrificed my parents for Biafra, I will sacrifice everything - Nnamdi Kanu vows - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 Herdsmen: ESN will invade North soon – IPOB threatens Miyetti Allah - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
4 Ilorin International Airport Management Beefs Up Security - Leadership, 14 hours ago
5 Tinubu hails ex-IGP, Smith at 75 - The Punch, 17 hours ago
6 I foresee deaths of Nigerian, Ivorian Presidents, pray for them – Okikijesu - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 South-West PDP Hails Fayose Group Over Decision To Unite Party - Independent, 24 hours ago
8 Ramadan: Kano Government feeds 75,000 people daily - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
9 Global COVID-19 Death Toll Passes Three Million As Cases Surge In India - Channels Television, 24 hours ago
10 Twitter stories: Lady expresses shock after seeing a groom slap his bride at their wedding reception - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info