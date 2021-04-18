Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Delta shuts down illegal orphanage, relocates 22 orphans
News photo The Guardian  - An illegal orphanage located in Ashaka, Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State, was closed down by the state government, on Sunday, for failure to comply with the provisions of the Child Rights Act as domesticated by law in the state.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

