Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We’re Using Sports Development to Engage Youths In Oyo- Makinde
Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

We are using sports development to engage youths in Oyo – Makinde The News:
We are using sports development to engage youths in Oyo – Makinde
We are using sports development to engage youths in Oyo — Makinde The Eagle Online:
We are using sports development to engage youths in Oyo — Makinde
We’re using sports development to engage youths in Oyo – Makinde PM News:
We’re using sports development to engage youths in Oyo – Makinde
Makinde: We’re using sports to engage Oyo youths MetroStar Nigeria:
Makinde: We’re using sports to engage Oyo youths


   More Picks
1 Herdsmen: ESN will invade North soon – IPOB threatens Miyetti Allah - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
2 Army Arrests Informant Who Led Boko Haram To Burn Yobe Base, Kill Soldiers - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
3 Ilorin International Airport Management Beefs Up Security - Leadership, 18 hours ago
4 Tinubu hails ex-IGP, Smith at 75 - The Punch, 21 hours ago
5 Eight family members killed in Afghanistan mosque shooting - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
6 I foresee deaths of Nigerian, Ivorian Presidents, pray for them – Okikijesu - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 “No be pride, I be Gorilla” – Burna Boy And Fans fight Dirty Over his Pride after Wining Grammy Award - FL Vibe, 8 hours ago
8 Sex Enhancement Drugs, Risk Factor To Cardiovascular Diseases- Experts - Independent, 10 hours ago
9 Twitter stories: Lady expresses shock after seeing a groom slap his bride at their wedding reception - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 Buhari has tolerated Nigerians despite rubbish some people do - Nigerian governor declares - Legit, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info