“Tell Pastor Odumeje to send his bank account number so we can transfer his money to him” – Ada Jesus’s mother (Video)

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Olamide Set To Release New Studio Album, 'UY SCUTI', Here Is The Meaning : Miss Petite Nigeria Blog - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
24 hours ago
|
2
|
Full list: BBOG releases names of 112 Chibok girls in Boko Haram's captivity - The Punch,
24 hours ago
|
3
|
Man throws ram party in Katsina to celebrate Buhari's return from UK medical trip; says the President is the best thing to happen to Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
|
4
|
“No be pride, I be Gorilla” – Burna Boy And Fans fight Dirty Over his Pride after Wining Grammy Award - FL Vibe,
20 hours ago
|
5
|
No 1 African Bad Girl: Tiwa Savage shares moment she got a huge arm tattoo - Legit,
1 day ago
|
6
|
Inheritance Scam: Nigerian man arrested in Malaysia for allegedly duping 59-year-old woman of over N12m - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
7
|
"The best YES I ever said " Actress, Joke Silva appreciates her husband Olu Jacobs in heartfelt post - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
8
|
Twitter stories: Lady expresses shock after seeing a groom slap his bride at their wedding reception - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
9
|
I swore never to stop using my platform to call out the evil that the Police do after policemen took turns to beat me at Adeniji police station - Comedian, Mr Macaroni - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
10
|
Tuface Idibia reunites with his and Pero Adeniyi's kids (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago