An 18-seated bus has plunged into the Owena River in Ondo State News Wire NGR - Estimated Reading Time: 1An 18-seated bus has plunged into the Owena River along Akure-Ondo road in Ondo State, authorities and multiple eyewitness accounts confirm to NewsWireNGR. According to an eyewitness account, the bus was commuting from Ondo to ...



News Credibility Score: 99%